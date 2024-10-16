Denver Nuggets Coach Reveals Big Concerns With Team
The Denver Nuggets have not looked like a good team this NBA prseason. After getting blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, Denver has not won a single game in the preseason, going 0-4.
The blowout loss caused Nuggets head coach Michael Malone to rip into his team, citing many of his concerns - specifically citing the team's three-point defense and turnovers.
"Three-point defense has been horrendous this preseason," Malone said. "I think it's probably all of the above right now defensively. I mentioned pregame what was my biggest concern, can we take care of the ball and keep them out of transition? We failed miserably in that regard... That's a concern as well, our inability to value the ball, which leads to porous transition defense."
Malone spent roughly five minutes ripping into his team after the game, where he didn't stop about the three-point defense and turnovers. He also criticized the Nuggets' halfcourt defense as well.
And then in the halfcourt, we're just not able to sit down and guard anybody right now," Malone said. "Yeah, there's definitely concerns right now."
For as much Michael Malone ripped into the Denver Nuggets, it was still a team without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Russell Westbrook against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That's why Nuggets head coach Michael Malone hasn't hit the major panic button yet.
“Listen, man, there's no panic," Malone said. "There are concerns, of course, There are. We have lots of areas that we can prove upon, but I know that when we're fully healthy and we have our guys playing, I know what this team is capable of..."
