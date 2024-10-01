Denver Nuggets’ Concern About Key Championship Player Revealed
The honeymoon phase after winning an NBA championship is officially over for the Denver Nuggets. After losing in the second round last season to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team had some major contractual issues to worry about.
The first issue was losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the second issue was re-signing Jamal Murray to a superstar contract after a rough finish to the NBA playoffs, and now the third looming issue will be how much they'll have to pay Aaron Gordon.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets are legitimately concerned about the contract that they'll have to pay Aaron Gordon. Charania gave some details during an episode of the Pat McAfee Show.
"This is a costly franchise, they just gave Jamal Murray a massive $209 million extension," Charania said. "He is a part of the long-term future. We know Nikola Jokic is a part of the long-term future. But they're at somewhat of a crossroads, they've got so much money invested in this team, one guy that needs an extension as well right now - Aaron Gordon."
According to Charania, Aaron Gordon is eligible for a four-year, $150+ million extension. The team will have to get tricky with it as there are some salary restrictions when it comes to paying out Gordon's contract.
He's eligible for a four-year, $150+ million extension. They need to pay him, they know it, but there are some salary restrictions moving forward in the years to come. If they can't get there with an extension with him, you look into free agency next year with a player option, he's going to be coveted by any team with cap space. That is a worry for Denver right now before the start of the regular season."
Make no mistake, Aaron Gordon is as important to the Denver Nuggets' success as Jamal Murray is. Without Gordon's ability to space the floor, get rebounds, and guard the other team's best players, the Nuggets lose their identity completely. It's very much win-now mode for Denver as they have some major questions looming.