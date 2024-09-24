Denver Nuggets NBA Free Agent Linked to Golden State Warriors
The Denver Nuggets will look a bit different this season than they did last season. Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic in free agency, Denver was unable to retain that key piece to their 2023 championship team.
Trading Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets, Denver replaced him with nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. In addition to re-signing DeAndre Jordan and Vlatko Cancar, Denver rounded out their bench with the free agent signing of former Golden State Warriors forward Dario Saric.
Denver does have one remaining unsigned free agent who was on the standard roster last season, and that is veteran forward Justin Holiday.
Holiday appeared in 58 games for the Nuggets last season, averaging 4.0 points in 14.9 minutes per game. In a recent article from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, it was reported that Holiday is one of the veteran free agents who has worked out for the Warriors recently.
Via Slater on September 19: “Justin Holiday and Nassir Little, league sources told The Athletic, are among the several experienced wings who have shuffled through San Francisco in recent weeks.”
Holiday won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015. Appearing in 59 games for Golden State that season, Holiday averaged 4.3 points in 11.1 minutes per game.
While Holiday did not play a lot last season, he made 40.4 percent of his three-point shots which was useful off Denver’s bench. It seems the Nuggets will not be bringing the veteran forward back, but perhaps he can land with a team like Golden State.
