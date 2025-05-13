Denver Nuggets Player Reportedly Calls Out Russell Westbrook
The Denver Nuggets have gotten great play out of Russell Westbrook so far in the playoffs, bringing an intensity and energy that the team severely needed throughout the season. Westbrook hit multiple clutch three-pointers against the Clippers and was a big reason why Denver won the series.
After winning Game 1 in overtime, the Nuggets lost a close game to the Clippers in Game 2 to even the series. Westbrook had back-to-back games with double digits in the scoring department in the first two games, while shooting 5-for-12 from three.
Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points in the Clippers' Game 2 victory and tied the series heading back to Intuit Dome, stealing home court advantage back from Denver.
A new report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne made some big claims about the scene after that crucial Game 2 loss in Denver.
"Minutes after the Nuggets lost Game 2 of their first-round series against the Clippers, Adelman had a problem. While he'd been at the postgame lectern, there'd been a heated discussion between Westbrook and Gordon in the locker room," Shelburne wrote.
There was also an anonymous player on the Denver Nuggets who said Russell Westbrook is "immature," according to the new report.
Shelburne continued, "Gordon had challenged Westbrook about his attitude. Outside the locker room, one player relayed why Gordon might've done so. ‘He's so immature,’ he said of Westbrook."
In the coming games after this reported incident, the Nuggets went on to lose Game 3 to go down 2-1. With Westbrook out for Game 4 due to a foot injury, Denver survived a furious comeback by the Clippers in the 4th quarter to stun them at the buzzer on the now-infamous Aaron Gordon dunk.
Since that point, the energy shifted for the Nuggets, as they went on to win Games 5 and 7 in blowout fashion to advance to play the Thunder.
Now, Russell Westbrook is playing his former team in the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the series tied at 2-2 and seemingly all issues put aside.
