Nuggets Gain Clarity on Cam Johnson’s Knee Injury
The Denver Nuggets suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, as Peyton Watson's buzzer-beating game-winner attempt came just inches away from dropping. However, the most crushing part of Tuesday's loss was not the missed game-winner; it was an injury to starting forward Cam Johnson.
Johnson left Tuesday's contest a few minutes into the fourth quarter after going down with a knee injury, and on Wednesday, the Nuggets learned the severity of the injury.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports, "Cam Johnson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss some time, sources tell ESPN. Best case scenario as an MRI reveals no structural damage or major injury after a serious land on his leg in Dallas."
Cam Johnson is diagnosed with a bone bruise
Johnson, 29, is now expected to miss some time in his debut season in Denver, but it could certainly be worse. Johnson avoided any major injuries or structural damage, which is far more important as the Nuggets keep a long-term mindset.
The biggest problem, however, is that the Nuggets will now be down three starters, as Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun remain sidelined. With Gordon, Braun, and Johnson all out of the lineup, there is no telling how this Nuggets team will perform, but they are likely still confident in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to lead them to wins.
Who will fill in for Johnson?
Assuming everyone is healthy besides Johnson, Braun, and Gordon, the Nuggets will likely experiment with the following starting lineup: Jamal Murray, Tim Hardaway Jr., Peyton Watson, Spencer Jones, and Nikola Jokic.
With this lineup, the Nuggets should not take a hit offensively, although their defense will certainly need some work. They could also look to start Bruce Brown instead of Hardaway Jr. for defensive purposes, but their three-point shooting would not be up to par.
Regardless, the Nuggets will need to figure things out as they play without three starters. Luckily, they should be getting Braun and Gordon back on the floor soon, which would make Johnson's expected absence sting much less.
