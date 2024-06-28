Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign New Player

The Nuggets have reportedly signed a new player after the NBA Draft

Joey Linn

Apr 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets players huddle before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets players huddle before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In between the NBA Draft and the start of free agency there is a period of time when teams agree to deals with un-drafted free agents. While these deals can be signed at any time, it is most common to see them agreed upon soon after the draft, as teams bring in players they want to get a look at.

This can be done via Exhibit-10 deals, which bring in a player for training camp to potentially compete for a roster spot. In a report on Friday from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was announced that the Denver Nuggets had signed Grand Canyon University's Gabe McGlothan to an Exhibit-10 contract.

In five collegiate seasons, McGlothan averaged 12.8 PPG and 7.3 RPG. Showing an improved three-point shot in his final season at Grand Canyon, McGlothan made 39.8% of his threes on 3.6 attempts per game. While it is very unlikely McGlothan makes Denver's roster, this should be a great opportunity for him to be around NBA champions while training with one of the league's elite franchises.

It is not entirely impossible for Exhibit-10 deals to lead to two-way contracts or even standard deals in some cases, but the Nuggets are not a team that projects to be filling out their roster with many unproven rookies. That said, McGlothan will get to work with Nikola Jokic and other Nuggets veterans in camp, which is a great opportunity.

Joey Linn

