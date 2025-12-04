In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' road victory over the Indiana Pacers, it was Jamal Murray who was the one to break out for a dominant performance in order to lead the way offensively, logging a season-high 52 points in a commanding 135-120 win for their 15th of the season.

Murray is prone to have his scoring outbursts every once in a while, and this time around turned out to be one of his most efficient yet–– shooting 19-25 from the field, a shockingly impressive 10-11 from three, and only shooting five free throws in the process.

David Adelman Reacts to Jamal Murray's 52-Point Night

Nuggets head coach David Adelman didn't even notice the type of numbers Murray was putting together in the box score, but he's been around long enough to know in the moment when his star guard might have the hot hand.

"I didn't realize he had as many points as he did, to be honest," Adelman said postgame. "I mean, we were going to him a lot. But yeah, you can tell when he gets into a certain rhythm, the way the ball comes off his hand. The way he releases his legs, he just has that feeling."

But it wasn't the 52 points that Adelman was most impressed with; it was the efficiency with which he did it, missing just six shots from the field en route to a season-high performance.

“I hope people understand, it's not the 52 points, it's the 19 of 25, 10 for 11 from three, four for five from the free throw line. That is insane efficiency. I’m guessing it’s one of the most efficient 50-point games of all time”

Adelman even recalled a similar moment in Murray's career during his time as an assistant back in 2021––when the Nuggets guard led Denver to a win on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers with another 50-point performance, and a night that was also as absurdly efficient (84.0%) as this one was in Indiana.

"I can remember years back, I believe it was during COVID, but at Cleveland, a very similar 50 point game with no free throws, which I don't think I'd ever seen it before in my life," he said. "So there are nights where he can be really special, shooting the ball."

"He's always special offensively, but just the rhythm he had a night in the flow. You know, he's one of those guys that when you see it, and the other thing with Jamal is, he can do it in the playoffs, too. And he's proven he can't. So these are special 50 point nights for him. But more importantly, a good night for our team."

Especially as the Nuggets are currently without multiple starters in Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon for the foreseeable future, having Murray step up as the explosive scorer he's proven to be in the most important moments, now early in the year, is an massively welcomed boost on the offensive end.

His season averages through 20 games are now up to 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, shooting a wildly efficient 50.3% shooting from the field and 45.2% from three.

If he's able to keep that offensive production up while the Nuggets keep winning games, it's going to be pretty tough to keep Murray out of those All-Star conversations for what could inevitably end up being the first selection of his 10 years in the NBA.

