Denver Nuggets Star Shares Bittersweet Message on Potential Trades
The Denver Nuggets recently had their season ended by the Oklahoma City Thunder, as their hard-fought series ended in seven games, with the Thunder blowing them out as a result. A season that featured highs like Nikola Jokic's MVP campaign but also featured lows like firing their head coach and general manager, change could be on the way to Denver this summer.
Even though the Nuggets were able to get strong production from their inexpensive contracts like Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson, the same can't be said about their four highest-paid players. The one that perhaps was the biggest letdown was Michael Porter Jr, who shared a bittersweet message after the loss.
“Everyone in this locker room means a lot to me," Porter said according to The Denver Post. "I’m not sure if it’ll be the same exact group next year. But whatever’s next for me, whatever’s next for this team, I know that the guys will be ready for it.”
Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points per game during the regular season, but averaged just 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds during Denver's second-round loss to the Thunder. While he was dealing with a shoulder injury, his performance did not match his $35.8 million price tag.
If Denver decides to look at trading Porter Jr. away, this recent playoff run definitely hurts his trade value. He has two years, $79 million remaining on his contract starting next season, and has shown he can be a high-level shot-maker over the past three seasons. His price tag will limit Denver's options on the market, and they are probably better looking to replace him with a pair of role players.
