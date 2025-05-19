NBA Announces Jalen Williams Punishment Before Thunder-Wolves Game 1
The Denver Nuggets, unfortunately, saw their season come to an end on Sunday afternoon, with the Oklahoma City Thunder taking Game 7 in blowout fashion to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were with the team. Standing in their way is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who aren't an easy task.
While the Thunder continue to be led offensively by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a leading candidate for this year's MVP award, the supporting cast alongside him continues to improve. That includes Jalen Williams, who bounced back after a poor Game 6 showing to look more like his All-Star self in Game 7. However, Williams did walk away from Sunday with something he probably wasn't excited about.
The following is a statement released by the NBA:
"Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language in his postgame media session, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations."
As later mentioned in the message, this occurred after the Thunder's 125-93 win over the Nuggets, during his post-game media session.
Williams' $25,000 fine represents just 0.05% of his 2024-25 season salary of $4,775,760, so not an amount that will break the bank for him. Regardless, the NBA continues to enforce violations like such due to Williams' shirt.
