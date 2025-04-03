Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Final Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night for what should be an exciting Western Conference matchup, but injuries have certainly put a damper on the game.
The Nuggets are coming off a double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where they had five players play 38+ minutes, headlined by Nikola Jokic and Christian Braun each playing 53. In 53 minutes and a losing effort, Jokic dropped a 61-point triple-double, so the Nuggets are giving him an expected and well-deserved rest on the second night of their back-to-back.
In total, the Nuggets have listed eight players on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, Peyton Watson, and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is OUT with left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is OUT with right hamstring inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is out with right calf injury management, Michael Porter Jr. is out with personal reasons, Christian Braun is out with a left foot strain, Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain, Peyton Watson is out with right knee inflammation, and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Spurs have listed nine players on their injury report for Wednesday's game: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Keldon Johnson, Riley Minix, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger.
Charles Bassey is out due to a left knee injury, David Duke Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is due to a G League two-way, Keldon Johnson is questionable with lower back tightness, Riley Minix is out due to a G League two-way, Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back spasms, and Devin Vassell is out with left ankle sprain injury management.
The Nuggets and Spurs will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST in Denver on Wednesday.