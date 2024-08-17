Inside The Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell Reveals Incredible Russell Westbrook Story

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell spoke on Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of game six of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is one of the best guards in the NBA. Putting together an incredible rookie season with the Utah Jazz in 2018, Mitchell has built off that start to his career with five-straight All-Star appearances since his first one in 2020.

During a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Mitchell joined the show and shared an incredible story about his first time facing Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook.

"I was a big Russell Westbrook fan, when he was dunking on people and he just be walking around screaming," Mitchell said. "... I got to see him on the bench, and he’s doing his dances and s—t and I’m over here in warmups like, ‘Bet where he at?’ So I see him and he’s doing all that, and he stops and just looks at me and just stares at me and I’m like, 'Oh s—t.'"

Mitchell continued his story, saying, "We get into the game… I foul him on a shot fake and I go up to him like, 'Good move.' [He says], 'Who the f—k are you?' At that point I’m like, 'Alright, bet.' Kinda of put you in your place a little bit. After that it was all love. I realized that’s just how he is."

Mitchell said this was one of his "Welcome to the NBA" moments, and while Westbrook put him in his place as a rookie, the two have had love for each other ever since.

