How the Nuggets Are Expected to Fill Their Final Roster Spot

The Denver Nuggets have now gone nearly three weeks with an open roster spot, as even after converting two-way standout Spencer Jones to a standard contract, they have a 15th spot to fill. The Nuggets were quick to fill the two-way spot that opened up by converting Jones, as they signed 23-year-old guard KJ Simpson.

With 24 games left in the season, how will the Nuggets fill their final roster spot?

The Nuggets still have one glaring roster need, which is forward depth. With injuries to Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, it is surprising that the Nuggets have not already addressed this.

Why the Nuggets need another forward

Especially after using their open two-way spot on Simpson, a guard, it would be shocking if the Nuggets did not use their final standard roster spot on a forward. With Gordon and Watson sidelined, the Nuggets' forward room consists of Cam Johnson, Spencer Jones, and Zeke Nnaji, as the team has been starting three guards in Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Julian Strawther recently.

The Nuggets cannot stand pat with an open roster spot with all of the injuries they have dealt with this season. Sure, when the team is fully healthy, they have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. However, we have not seen that fully-healthy lineup since the 11th game of the season.

The biggest issue for Denver is that there are not a ton of proven forwards on the open market right now, so they would have to take a swing on a player who might not even be capable of cracking their rotation or hope that a different player gets bought out or waived before the March 1 deadline. The Nuggets are likely waiting for the latter.

The Nuggets are expected to make a move

Regardless, though, the Nuggets are heavily expected to make a decision on their final roster spot in the coming weeks, and it will likely be to bring in another forward.

"I’m still under the impression that Denver is confident it can add a 15th player in the next few weeks. Converting Spencer Jones at the minimum ensured that there’s enough space under the tax to take on another rest-of-season minimum contract," The Denver Post's Bennett Durando wrote. "As for what they’re looking for, I’d expect them to eventually add size on the wing, based on what I’ve heard from multiple league sources."

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Mavs have "left it up" to Khris Middleton to decide if he wants a buyout this season, per @TheSteinLine



Would Middleton be atop your target list for the Nuggets 🎯⁉️ pic.twitter.com/YGt6jgYtLY — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 24, 2026

Players like Khris Middleton or Matisse Thybulle, who have not yet been bought out but could be, are likely at the top of Denver's board, but they are simply waiting for the pieces to fall into place.

We will know by March 1 who is available for the Nuggets to sign for the rest of the season, so expect to wait another week to see who the franchise signs to their 15th and final roster spot.