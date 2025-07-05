Ex-Lakers Player Breaks Silence on Joining Nuggets Coaching Staff
The 2025 NBA offseason has been full of movement, whether that be players like Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane, and Kristaps Porzingis finding new homes or even coaches joining new staffs across the league. Even with the NBA Summer League beginning next week in Las Vegas, there are still plenty more moves expected to come in the upcoming weeks.
In terms of coaching movement, there wasn't too much on the head coaching front, as the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs all made their interim head coaches the next head coach. As those coaches built out their staffs, David Adelman and the Nuggets brought in ex-Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley from the Dallas Mavericks.
After playing his final season in the NBA for the Lakers in 2020-21, Dudley joined Jason Kidd and the Mavericks' coaching staff for the 2021-22 season, where he's been ever since. As he moves into the main assistant role behind Coach Adelman, he took some time to break the silence and send a message to his former team and address his new opportunity.
"Thankful For Coach Kidd and Nico for giving me the opportunity to go from a Player to front bench coach.. Excited for my next chapter with Coach Adelman and the Denver Nuggets! Let’s get it!" Dudley shared in a post to his X account.
The Nuggets made some major changes to their roster this offseason, trading for Cam Johnson and signing Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. As the team looks to capitalize on its championship window with Nikola Jokic, Dudley will now play his part in that.
