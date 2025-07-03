New Report On Recent Nuggets Acquisition Eyeing Massive Career Move
The Denver Nuggets have been viewed as one of the biggest winners of the NBA offseason, despite not having a draft selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. They added free agent guards in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown, and struck deals to land Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas.
After falling short in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven-game series, the new Nuggets front office has made quality depth additions this offseason. However, in a shocking recent development, one of their recent acquisitions could be making an unexpected move overseas on a multi-year deal.
According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, "Valanciunas is nearing a stunning EuroLeague move and exiting the NBA." In the report, Urbonas reveals that Greek club Panathinaikos Athens is looking to lure Valanciunas with a three-year offer worth nearly €12 million.
The details of the article are difficult to interpret, but it seems as though the Nuggets 'recent acquisition could either leave now or wait till after the 2025-26 season, where his contract is no longer guaranteed. However, in this new situation with Denver, it presents the best opportunity for the 13-year NBA veteran to capture a ring.
Valanciunas was selected fifth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, playing seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. He was dealt from the team to the Memphis Grizzlies for Marc Gasol, a move that helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA Finals.
