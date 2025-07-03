Ex-Lakers Champion To Join Nuggets Coaching Staff
With coaching changes running rampant around the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks are the latest victim of teams with new staffs poaching top assistants.
Sean Sweeney has accepted a role as the associate head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, working under Mitch Johnson in a significantly expanded position.
God Shamgod, who has a close relationship with multiple players on the Mavericks' roster and served as a player development coach, has also agreed to join the Orlando Magic in a larger role.
Both coaches were instrumental pieces in Jason Kidd's success as the Mavericks' head coach and were quickly replaced with Jay Triano and Frank Vogel.
A new report from ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that Jared Dudley, who has been sought after by many teams to be their lead assistant, has finally found his new squad.
"Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley is finalizing a deal to become the top assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets under David Adelman, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. Dudley has been on Mavs' staff since 2021 after a 14-year NBA career," Charania said.
Dudley played for multiple teams during his NBA career, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and most notably, the Los Angeles Lakers in their 2020 championship run.
Dudley averaged 7.3 points per game across 904 games played in his career and retired as a player in 2021, joining the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant that same year.
Now, Dudley takes his most significant role yet in newly named head coach David Adelman's system with the Denver Nuggets.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Nuggets Major Offseason Moves
Ex-NBA Champion, 14-Year Veteran Joins Nuggets Coaching Staff
Breaking: Denver Nuggets Trade For 13-Year Veteran From Kings