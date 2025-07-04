New Report Reveals Nuggets, Knicks Interest In Recent Lakers Signing

Deandre Ayton last season:



• 14.4 PPG

• 10.2 RPG

• 3.1 OREB

• 1.0 BLK

• 9th in the league for shooting around the rim (74%)

• 2nd in put back scoring

• 96.2% shooting on alley-oops



How will Ayton do in his first season as a Laker? 🤔



