Nikola Jokic Reacts to Nuggets’ Recent Home Struggles

The Denver Nuggets have fallen into some rare struggles on their home floor in their recent four-game stretch in Ball Arena.

Following Denver's latest 121-131 loss to the Dallas Mavericks that came out to be their fourth-straight home loss, it became the first time in Nikola Jokic's time as a starter that the Nuggets have lost four-straight games as home.

Oftentimes, the Nuggets are mentioned to have one of the best homecourt advantages in the NBA— not only thanks to the altitude advantage, but for the electric fanbase as well— so to see Denver come up short with those factors in their favor is certainly a bit of uncharted territory for this group, and especially for Nikola Jokic to be in.

Nikola Jokic Reacts to Recent Home Woes

After the loss vs. Dallas, Jokic spoke about those homecourt woes— making it clear that the Nuggets failed to play their best ball down the stretch against the Mavericks, that led to another disjointed result.

"It doesn’t feel good to lose in front of our crowd. I think the whole game we are winning, but we just didn’t execute, we didn’t play our best basketball."

The Nuggets have struggled especially in those home showings on the defensive end, allowing over 130 points once again to Dallas that kept even a Jokic-led offense from coming up short. Anthony Davis had his way for 32 points, Cooper Flagg chipped in for 24, and even Ryan Nembhard had a standout night with 28 points himself.

Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) and center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets started off the year rather stout defensively, but after a few injuries have chipped away at a few of Denver's best defenders in Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, the fall off on that end of the floor has been clear.

Jokic doesn't see much correlation between those defensive shortcomings and their struggles at home, but of course, wants to see both turn the corner in due time.

"I have no idea. It just happens to be like that. I really don’t know that... "They’re scoring threes, offensive rebounds, we are not where we are supposed to be. That’s what I think."

The Nuggets are bound to flip the switch in front of the home crowd in due time. There's a reason Jokic hasn't fallen four home games in a row as a starter until now. However, that'll rely on a bit more defensive consistency while the three-time MVP continues to shoulder the load offensively, as he has through another dominant season.

