Ex-Nuggets Coach Makes Bold Claim About Lakers Legend
In 2025, the modern offense is regarded as the best in the NBA's history. The league average three-point percentage is 36.1% in the 2020s as opposed to 28.9% in the 1980s, and the league average for three-point attempts is at a staggering 35.2 per game as opposed to 3.5 in the 1980s.
The revolution of three-pointers and high-paced offense has changed the way the game is taught, viewed, and played across every age group. In 2020, the pace of offense increased significantly to 99.04 possessions per game, up from 94.55 in the 2010s.
Defenses have also changed the way they have had to defend, as offenses have been evolving for years, and coaching and strategy have advanced to a high level.
Former Denver Nuggets coach Mike D'Antoni talked about what the root cause of the boom of the three-pointer was, citing the reasoning being a Los Angeles Lakers legend, Shaquille O'Neal.
“We always said among ourselves, you can't out Shaq, Shaq. You can't just trot somebody out there and think you're gonna get the best of Shaq. So we had to figure out a way to beat him. And that was to speed the game up, take more 3’s and spread them out, and then they give us a chance to win.”
D'Antoni believes that O'Neal was the reason for the boom of the three-point era because of how dominant he was inside and in the post. O'Neal posted a career 58.2% shooting from the field and was a remarkable 74.5% from 0 to 3 feet from the basket in his career.
With those monster numbers, teams had to figure out a way to get the ball away from O'Neal and spread the floor to combat his dominance.
D'Antoni was the figurehead for the new high-paced offense with the Phoenix Suns, who were notorious for their "seven seconds or less" moniker, referring to their accelerated offensive team. While O'Neal would likely still be one of the top big men today, the emphasis on three-point shooting would surely make him less effective at times.
