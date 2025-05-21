Michael Malone's Unexpected MVP Statement After Wolves-Thunder Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets came up short in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. While the future of the Nuggets brings some uncertainty as they look to find a new general manager and fix some holes on their roster, they do know that they'll have Nikola Jokic to rely on at the end of the day.
Matching up against the Thunder and MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic averaged 28.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game across the seven games. While he individually outperformed Gilgeous-Alexander, ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone made an unexpected statement after the Thunder's Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed why he’s the MVP," Malone said after the Thunder star scored 31 points and dished out nine assists in a 114-88 win over the Timberwolves. A statement that caught many online by surprise, it's hard not to think this remark takes a jab at Jokic, given Malone coached him for the majority of the season.
Gilgeous-Alexander ended the season as the clear favorite to win the award, but there's no telling who won until the NBA decides to announce it. With the debate between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic looking split 50/50 at times, it's shocking to see Jokic's former coach, who watched him win three MVPs, say that the other player deserves it.
The NBA is now almost two weeks late on their MVP announcement based on last year, as fans and players alike await to see who takes home the coveted trophy.
Related Articles
Ex-Nuggets Coach's David Adelman Statement After Playoff Elimination
Nuggets Star Calls Out NBA After Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum Injuries