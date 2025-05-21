Inside The Nuggets

Ex-Nuggets Coach's David Adelman Statement After Playoff Elimination

Former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone's David Adelman statement following their playoff elimination by the Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone with assistant coach David Adelman in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets were well on their way to earning a top-four seed in the Western Conference, gearing up for another playoff run to try and recreate that magic that led to their 2023 NBA Finals victory. However, the organization decided they wanted to make a change, and that happened at an unexpected time to most.

With the season nearing an end, the Nuggets decided to fire general manager Calvin Booth and head coach Michael Malone, causing NBA fans to question everything, given how late the decision was. Fast forward, Malone joined the ESPN crew for coverage of the Western Conference Finals, and took some screen time to highlight his former assistant.

"David Adelman did a hell of a job utilizing a zone defense [against the Thunder]," Malone said on the broadcast, referring to his former assistant, who became the interim head coach after his firing. Adelman won his only three regular-season games serving as head coach, before beating the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round.

While the Nuggets weren't able to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder after a Game 7 blowout loss, Malone made sure to give credit to Adelman for his job using the zone defense against OKC. Only time will tell, but the Thunder look very much like title contenders after their 26-point Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks to head coach David Adelman in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As for Denver, it would be surprising if the team didn't keep Adelman on as the head coach, given how their season finished. Regardless, change looks to be coming, as the roster could see a top player moved to add more talent around Nikola Jokic.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

