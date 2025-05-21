Ex-Nuggets Coach's David Adelman Statement After Playoff Elimination
The Denver Nuggets were well on their way to earning a top-four seed in the Western Conference, gearing up for another playoff run to try and recreate that magic that led to their 2023 NBA Finals victory. However, the organization decided they wanted to make a change, and that happened at an unexpected time to most.
With the season nearing an end, the Nuggets decided to fire general manager Calvin Booth and head coach Michael Malone, causing NBA fans to question everything, given how late the decision was. Fast forward, Malone joined the ESPN crew for coverage of the Western Conference Finals, and took some screen time to highlight his former assistant.
"David Adelman did a hell of a job utilizing a zone defense [against the Thunder]," Malone said on the broadcast, referring to his former assistant, who became the interim head coach after his firing. Adelman won his only three regular-season games serving as head coach, before beating the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round.
While the Nuggets weren't able to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder after a Game 7 blowout loss, Malone made sure to give credit to Adelman for his job using the zone defense against OKC. Only time will tell, but the Thunder look very much like title contenders after their 26-point Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
As for Denver, it would be surprising if the team didn't keep Adelman on as the head coach, given how their season finished. Regardless, change looks to be coming, as the roster could see a top player moved to add more talent around Nikola Jokic.
Related Articles
Nuggets Star Calls Out NBA After Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum Injuries
Ex-NBA Player Reveals Which Nuggets Player Must Be Traded
NBA Announces Jalen Williams Punishment Before Thunder-Wolves Game 1