Ex-Nuggets Coach Proves Doubters Wrong About Russell Westbrook

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl praised Russell Westbrook after beating the LA Clippers

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
After going down 2-1 in their first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers, many people counted out the Denver Nuggets. Led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and his supporting cast, the Nuggets stormed back to take the series with a dominant Game 7 win on Saturday.

The biggest surprise for the Nuggets in their series win was Russell Westbrook, as he proved to be a true difference-maker off the bench.

In their Game 7 win, Westbrook dropped 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals on 5-9 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three-point range in just 27 minutes of action.

The Nuggets took a chance on Westbrook in free agency last offseason, and the veteran point guard was just a huge contributor to help get Denver past the first round of the playoffs, and did it against his former team.

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a three point score in the second quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former Nuggets head coach George Karl took to social media to talk about Westbrook's importance in Denver and how he proved all the doubters wrong.

Via George Karl: "Nuggets needed a tougher dude after the game 7 loss a year ago.

They got Russ.

This is the game he was brought to Denver to play."

Westbrook and the Nuggets will now go against the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, as the 36-year-old guard will face another former team of his. The Nuggets will certainly need Westbrook to be playing at his highest level to have a chance against the powerhouse Thunder.

