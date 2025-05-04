Ex-Nuggets Coach Proves Doubters Wrong About Russell Westbrook
After going down 2-1 in their first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers, many people counted out the Denver Nuggets. Led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and his supporting cast, the Nuggets stormed back to take the series with a dominant Game 7 win on Saturday.
The biggest surprise for the Nuggets in their series win was Russell Westbrook, as he proved to be a true difference-maker off the bench.
In their Game 7 win, Westbrook dropped 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals on 5-9 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three-point range in just 27 minutes of action.
The Nuggets took a chance on Westbrook in free agency last offseason, and the veteran point guard was just a huge contributor to help get Denver past the first round of the playoffs, and did it against his former team.
Former Nuggets head coach George Karl took to social media to talk about Westbrook's importance in Denver and how he proved all the doubters wrong.
Via George Karl: "Nuggets needed a tougher dude after the game 7 loss a year ago.
They got Russ.
This is the game he was brought to Denver to play."
Westbrook and the Nuggets will now go against the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, as the 36-year-old guard will face another former team of his. The Nuggets will certainly need Westbrook to be playing at his highest level to have a chance against the powerhouse Thunder.