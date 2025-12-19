David Adelman Reacts After Nikola Jokic Makes History vs. Magic

It was a historic night for both Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets' franchise in the midst of their latest 126-115 victory over the Orlando Magic, a night where, in the midst of that winning effort, their three-time league MVP surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most assists ever by a center in NBA history.

Every night he's on the floor, it seems Jokic finds his way deeper into the NBA history books that further proves himself as one of the best big men, and one of the best players to ever lace up in the league. But any record that surpasses the one-and-only Kareem, while also cementing himself as the most talented passing big man ever, is certainly worthy of a bit more praise than usual.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman was among those to give Jokic his flowers following the win over Orlando, emphasizing just how impressive it is to surpass someone like Abdul-Jabbar on those all-time leaderboards.

"I think it's such a cool thing because it's Kareem, who was passed by LeBron as the all time leading scorer, which puts in perspective who Nikola passed," Adelman said postgame.

"So, it's a celebration of both people. It's somebody that completely changed the game with the Sky Hook, the longevity he played. I feel like we, in the modern era, we talk about Tom Brady and all these people. Go look at Kareem."

"The guy changed his name while he played. The guy who played 20 plus years, and to the very end, was impactful on teams that went to the Finals. So for Nikola to pass him, I think says a lot."

David Adelman Not Taking Nikola Jokic for Granted

After his usual triple-double efforts over the Magic, Jokic now resides with 5,667 career assists; right over the edge of Abdul-Jabbar's 5,660, and now places him in the NBA's top 50 in all-time assists––all at the young age of 30 years old.

Adelman hasn't been shy about his praise and awe for his superstar big man in the past, and this time is no different. Passing up a name like Kareem for any feat is an accomplishment that should be celebrated, and especially when Jokic has managed it so early in his career, and still at the peak of his production.

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sports broadcaster Scott Hastings interviews Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the win against the Orlando Magic at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Adelman, it continues to prove the same sentiment he's held about since seeing the three-time MVP develop into the superstar he is: don't take it for granted, because there's only been, and only will be, one Nikola Jokic.

"I'll just keep saying, just don't get tired of this, because it's... it's unique. And for those of us that love the history of the game, that [record] should be wrote about and talked about, and that should be a national story, because that's passing a guy that you could argue– you just want to go by generations, and not who's the best player of all time, and all the talk talk stuff– Kareem is, he's in the conversation [as one of the best-ever]."

"Look at his MVPs, look at the winning, and our guy tonight, from Denver, just passed him in a category. So take that into account, remember it."

