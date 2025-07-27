Ex-Nuggets, Lakers Center Nearing Deal With European Team
The Denver Nuggets made a huge trade for Jonas Valanciunas earlier in the 2025 NBA offseason, but there was some speculation about whether or not the veteran center would ever suit up for the franchise.
Valanciunas reportedly was in talks with European powerhouse Panathinaikos to continue his career overseas, but he ultimately decided to stay in Denver and compete for an NBA championship as Nikola Jokic's backup. Now, after their deal with Valanciunas fell through, Panathinaikos has found its backup plan.
Telesport reports that the Greek basketball club is nearing a deal with eight-year NBA veteran Thomas Bryant.
"BREAKING: Has Panathinaikos found a replacement for Jonas Valanciunas?" Telesport posted on X (formerly Twitter). "According to our exclusive sources, Thomas Bryant is the top candidate to strengthen Panathinaikos at the center position. The two sides are in advanced negotiations, and if everything goes according to plan, the big man would sign a contract worth $3,000,000 per year!"
Bryant, 27, is coming off an NBA Finals appearance with the Indiana Pacers, where he logged 5.3 minutes per game in their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Through his eight years in the NBA, the 6-foot-10 big man has played for five different teams, including stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and Miami Heat.
Bryant is a proven player in the NBA, especially as a reliable backup center, so his expected move to Greece is unexpected. Still, it could be a great opportunity for him to get a secure spot overseas.