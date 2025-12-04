Jamal Murray Makes NBA History With 52-Point Explosion vs. Pacers

Despite being a game-time decision heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers due to a right ankle sprain, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray had one of the best performances of his career.

In a dominant 135-120 road win over the Pacers, Murray dropped 52 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 19-25 shooting from the field and 10-11 from three-point range.

With this performance, Murray has become the first player in NBA history to record 52+ points and 10+ three-pointers, while shooting 75% or better from the field, per Stathead.

Jamal Murray vs IND:



52 PTS

19-25 FG

10-11 3P (career-high)



Passes Melo in 50-point games by a Nugget. pic.twitter.com/oVHx7t0Zew — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 4, 2025

Jamal Murray's historic performance

This was the third time Murray has dropped 50+ points in a regular season game and the fifth time overall (including playoffs), though he fell just short of his career high (55). With this, however, Murray has now passed Carmelo Anthony for the second most 50+ point games in Nuggets franchise history.

Murray is undoubtedly one of the best scorers in Nuggets history, and these types of performances help cement his legacy as a Denver legend. When Murray is feeling it, he is capable of practically anything, and it is an incredible sign that we are seeing this version of him early in the season.

While Murray's performance was historic, it does remind fans of what happened in Denver's season opener. Though Murray's 52 points set the historic mark, who is the only other player in NBA history to drop 50+ points with ten three-pointers on 75% shooting or better? Aaron Gordon in the Nuggets' season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Only twice in NBA history has a player scored 50+ points and made 10+ threes on 90% three-point shooting in a game.



Both were by @nuggets players this season (Aaron Gordon on October 23, Jamal Murray tonight). pic.twitter.com/3nXQsSz62O — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 4, 2025

The fact that two Nuggets players are capable of this type of outing, and neither is named Nikola Jokic, is a testament to this team's depth and the three-time MVP's improved supporting cast.

Jokic did still have another great performance himself, dropping 24 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds on 9-17 shooting. However, Murray not only outshined everybody else, but he barely needed any help in this monstrous game. Murray made more threes on Wednesday night than every other Nuggets player combined, putting the team on his back with a historic performance.

