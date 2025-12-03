Nuggets Announce Jamal Murray Injury Update Before Pacers Game

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will officially have Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic good to go vs. the Indiana Pacers.

According to a recent update to the Nuggets' injury report, Jamal Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available in Indiana after his status was previously up in the air with a knee injury.

Along with upgrading Murray, the Nuggets have also upgraded Jokic, who was probable before tip-off with a left wrist sprain, to active.

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Pacers:



AVAILABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Wrist Sprain)

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Julian Strawther (Lower Back Injury Management)… pic.twitter.com/nN5tLRhzBj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 3, 2025

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic Upgraded to Active vs. Pacers

Murray suffered a right ankle sprain in the Nuggets' latest game vs. the Dallas Mavericks that left him unable to finish out that game, that would ultimately end in a 121-131 loss for Denver, and put him in question for this one against the Pacers.

Per Altitude TV's Katy Winge, head coach David Adelman said before warmups that the hope was for their starting point guard to be available, and if he wasn't, that Jalen Pickett would be the guard elevated in his place. The Nuggets also prepared heading into the night as if Murray would be active.

David Adelman said the hope is that Jamal Murray plays tonight after that right ankle sprain against Dallas. The Nuggets prepared like he would play.



Not definite yet, he’ll go through his pregame routine and they’ll make a final decision. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) December 3, 2025

Now that Murray is officially good to go, Adelman won't have to patch up the hole of another starter due to injury, as he's been forced to do amid the ongoing absence of Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, and will continue to do so until at least after Christmas.

Murray's been a steady force in the Nuggets backcourt through the first six weeks of the season, putting together his best start to a season since being drafted in 2016, and could be on the verge of his first-ever All-Star appearance if able to sustain his current production.

During the 19 games that he's played this season, Murray's averaged a career-high 23.5 points, paired with 4.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.5% shooting from three.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Murray will keep his attendance to just one missed game on the season, likely filling in next to the combination of Peyton Watson, Spencer Jones, Cam Johnson, and the three-time MVP in the starting lineup.

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Pacers lands at 5 p.m. MT, where Denver will try to rebound on the road to get back to their winning ways from their previously disheartening loss to the Mavericks.

