Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Speaks at Impactful Why Not? Foundation Event
Following his 2024-25 campaign with the Denver Nuggets, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is continuing his impact off the court. On Friday, The 2017 league MVP and his Why Not? Foundation hosted their 5th annual Poker Night inside the Intrigue Night Club at Wynn Las Vegas.
The event, which had raised more than $1.5 million in its first four years, has continued to expand its impact. In partnership with World Poker Tour® Foundation, this evening of giving helps raise money with a specific emphasis on impacting underserved communities through educational access, workforce development, and mental health and wellness programs.
Prior to the event, Westbrook spoke about the impact he has seen it make over the years and how he plans to continue moving that forward.
“It’s been great,” Westbrook said of Poker Night’s evolution. “Every year I try to challenge not just myself but my team to do more, impact more, and inspire more people. That has helped the event evolve. When people come out and show support, I’m very appreciative. To me, we’re just getting started, and I’m looking forward to continuing to impact and reach more people.”
While this event is held in Las Vegas every year, it focuses primarily on impacting Westbrook’s hometown of Los Angeles. A native of South LA, so much of what Westbrook does in the community is focused on uplifting the place he comes from.
“Given the platform I have, there’s no excuse not to find ways to impact more people every year,” Westbrook said of his impact on LA. “You have to connect with different programs and people to reach as many as possible. It doesn’t take much more than time, effort, and energy to really make a difference.”
As a 17-year NBA veteran, Westbrook has always sought ways to implement community work into his schedule. But with the level of involvement his family and Why Not? Foundation team has in moving his community work forward, there is always a presence wherever it's needed — even if Westbrook himself is somewhere else.
“One thing we do really well is consistency,” Westbrook said of his foundation. “Our nonprofit prides itself on showing up, not just donating. Being present goes a long way for the youth, especially in Los Angeles. Even if I can’t be there, my family or team makes sure we’re represented.”
On Friday, Westbrook was in attendance. He spent the evening engaging with guests and sharing the impact this event makes. Among those who attended were Westbrook’s former Nuggets teammate DeAndre Jordan, Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan, Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (who played with Westbrook on the LA Clippers) and many others.
Seeing all of these people come out to support his mission is something Westbrook greatly appreciates.
“I’m very grateful,” Westbrook said when asked about all of those in attendance. He joked that hosting the event in Las Vegas helps get people to come out, but added, “I think they also believe in what we’re doing. I appreciate people donating and giving back, because it impacts kids, families, and underserved communities. I always encourage donors to visit schools or come to our events so they can see the results of their contributions.”
Whether it was the NBA players in attendance or other influential community leaders who have partnered with the Why Not? Foundation, many at Friday’s event do charity work of their own. Westbrook hopes to continue raising the bar for what philanthropy can look like for those around him.
“I love that challenge,” he said. “I’m grateful people view me that way. God has given me this platform to help others in ways they can’t always help themselves. We’ll continue striving to grow the foundation every year.”