Russell Westbrook and Why Not? Foundation Announce Exciting News
Russell Westbrook recently completed his 17th season in the NBA. A nine-time All-Star and the 2017 league MVP, Westbrook is also the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles. While these accolades help tell the story of his Hall of Fame career, his contributions in the community remain the most important part of his legacy.
On Thursday, Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation (WNF) announced their annual Poker Night will return for a fifth year. In partnership with the World Poker Tour® Foundation, this event is hosted at the Intrigue Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas and has raised more than $1.5M to date. All proceeds have been used to advance WNF’s educational, workforce, and mental health initiatives — primarily in underserved communities.
“As we celebrate five years of this incredible event, I’m proud of the lasting impact we’ve made together,” Westbrook said. “Poker Night has become a place where purpose meets play; a night to raise meaningful funds to drive real change in the communities that have shaped me.”
This event has featured notable attendees such as Chris Paul, Jason Koon, Maria Ho, Antonio Esfandiari and others. With the World Poker Tour® Foundation as a close partner, this year’s event will include live commentary from professional poker player and YouTuber, Doug Polk. Additionally, entertainment and poker reporter Drea Renee will be hosting.
“Since its inception, the WPT Foundation has helped raise more than $50 million for philanthropic causes around the world,” WPT CEO Adam Pliska said. “We are honored to support Russell and Nina Westbrook and the Why Not? Foundation by hosting such a must-attend event at Wynn Las Vegas, home of the WPT Championship.”
Those interested in attending can secure entry to the tournament and after-party for up to three guests with a $1,200 donation. A $10,000 donation comes with a one-night stay at Wynn Las Vegas (Sept. 12), a tournament seat and entry for up to three non-playing guests, access to the exclusive cocktail after-party, and more.
During last year’s event, Westbrook spent the evening interacting with attendees and sharing his vision for the impact everyone can make by gathering together.
“This is a great cause for the foundation, which I strongly believe in,” Westbrook said during last year’s Poker Night. “The underserved is the most important part of not just my life, but the future of our generation, and I want to make sure we lead the way.”