Former Boston Celtics Star Makes Strong Statement on NBA Finals Game 1
The Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Jumping out to an early lead, Boston was able to sustain a bit of a run from Dallas in the third quarter, responding well to put the game away early.
While this is just one game, it was quite the message sent by Boston. Many feel the Celtics have yet to be tested this postseason, and believe that test will finally come in this series against Dallas. It likely will at some point with the talent Dallas has on their side, but this was an incredible start for the Celtics.
As Boston got out to their big lead, former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas sent out a strong message on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Thomas was a very beloved figure in Boston before being traded, as he not only had some incredible regular seasons, but had big playoff moments as well. An 11-year NBA veteran, Thomas has played for several teams, including a brief stop with the Denver Nuggets in 2019. Excited for his former team and fanbase, Thomas reacted to this incredible Game 1 performance.
The Celtics were able to keep the Mavericks’ role players from getting anything going, as Luka Doncic finished with 30 points but just one assist. Game 1 was perfect execution from Boston, and they will try to replicate that in Game 2.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets