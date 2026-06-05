How a Christian Braun Trade to the Mavericks Could Help Nuggets

A lot of changes could be in store for the Denver Nuggets over the next few months depending on how aggressive this front office wants to be in their offseason moves.

Those moves could even include a trade surrounding Christian Braun––their young wing that they just gave a $125 million extension to less than 12 months ago––yet may be on his way out if there's a returning package that makes sense for the Nuggets to entertain.

The list of suitors for Braun could be slim. He'll be making over $20 million next year, coming off a season in which his stock considerably dropped, and might be seen as an added risk to take on for whatever team might be on the receiving end of his services.

However, when surveying the market of those who could decide to take interest later this offseason, the Dallas Mavericks might be a team in search of that two-way presence on the wing next to Cooper Flagg. And if they are indeed interested in a swap, Denver has an ideal package they can try to obtain.

What a Christian Braun-Mavericks Trade Would Look Like

When looking at the Mavericks' cap sheet and the players they have on the books, only a select few would make sense from Denver's perspective to pursue, while also being valued comparably to Braun.

One of those top players who could be a strong fit for Denver in a Braun deal is P.J. Washington, who's on a similarly long contract for the next four seasons, but makes a little less than $20 million for the 2026-27 season–– which tends to help out the Nuggets a bit in their current cap situation.

Here's a look at what the total trade could look like for both Denver and Dallas if a Washington-for-Braun swap were truly in play:

One important factor to note about the deal is that it'd have to come after the draft takes place later this month. Braun has a poison pill restriction on his extension that lasts until July, and they can't trade their first round pick until after making the selection due to the Stepien Rule in place.

However, if this trade were to have a bit of traction, it checks a lot of boxes for what the Nuggets would be looking for by swapping out Braun for a more versatile wing defender in Washington.

He's a bit cheaper, has a better size to place him on the wing as a multi-positional defender, can be a positive floor spacer that fits with this elite Nuggets offense, and is still under contract for multiple seasons that rids of any concern that this is a short-term rental.

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks to move the ball Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It'd only be a trade done if the Nuggets feel like Braun won't be trending upwards any time soon, and their upcoming extension will only be a hinderance to their long-term growth. On the surface, it feels like Denver might not have reached that point with their young wing following one bumpy season just yet.

However, that doesn't mean a deal like this doesn't have value that the Nuggets could heavily consider.

Especially in what would be a great way to bolster their defensive upside next season, adding Washington could effectively allow Denver to lift off the ground as better than a bottom-10 defense in the league like they were in 2025-26.

The Nuggets adding in a first-round pick to sweeten the pot might not be totally preferable. But for where Braun and his value currently stand, walking out of a deal like this without giving up draft compensation feels pretty unlikely.

A 26th-overall pick, while valuable, isn't the end of the world for the Nuggets’ forfeit, and might actually be what tips the Mavericks over the edge to be onboard with a move like such.

Iif the Nuggets want to truly maximize their roster on both ends, adding Washington offers a good chance of being able to do just that. So if the Mavericks were one of the select teams willing to take on the risk that Braun has baked in, this could be a deal Denver considers pulling the trigger on.

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