Inside The Nuggets

Former First Round Pick, Ex-Nuggets Player Reportedly Signs in Taiwan

This five-year NBA veteran and former first round pick has reportedly signed with the Taipei Fubon Braves

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets small forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and center Kosta Koufos (41) and small forward Corey Brewer (13) and small forward Jordan Hamilton (1) take the court to face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
Denver Nuggets small forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and center Kosta Koufos (41) and small forward Corey Brewer (13) and small forward Jordan Hamilton (1) take the court to face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Jordan Hamilton was selected 26th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA draft. Traded to the Denver Nuggets on draft night, Hamilton spent the first three seasons of his NBA career in Denver.

Appearing in 105 games for the Nuggets, Hamilton averaged 5.6 points in 12.6 minutes per game. Hamilton made the playoffs with the Nuggets in 2012 and 2013 when they were eliminated in the first round both years.

Spending five seasons in the NBA, Hamilton spent time with the Nuggets, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Still just 33 years old, Hamilton has reportedly signed a contract in Taiwan with the Taipei Fubon Braves (via Eurobasket News, h/t HoopsHype).

Jordan Hamilton, DeAndre Jordan, Dahntay Jones
Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Hamilton (1), center DeAndre Jordan (6) and guard Dahntay Jones (31) in the second half of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

"Taipei Fubon Braves (PLeague+) strengthened their roster with addition of 33-year old American 201cm forward Jordan Hamilton (college: Texas) for season 2024-25," Eurobasket News reported. "He played most recently at Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB league. In 7 games he just recently played he recorded 13.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.7 APG and 1.1 SPG last season. The last season he played at Watts (B2 League) in Japanese league."

Hamilton last appeared in an NBA game with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2015-16 season. The 6-foot-7 forward's longest NBA stint came in Denver where he tallied 1,325 total minutes across three seasons.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News