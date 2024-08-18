Former First Round Pick, Ex-Nuggets Player Reportedly Signs in Taiwan
Jordan Hamilton was selected 26th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA draft. Traded to the Denver Nuggets on draft night, Hamilton spent the first three seasons of his NBA career in Denver.
Appearing in 105 games for the Nuggets, Hamilton averaged 5.6 points in 12.6 minutes per game. Hamilton made the playoffs with the Nuggets in 2012 and 2013 when they were eliminated in the first round both years.
Spending five seasons in the NBA, Hamilton spent time with the Nuggets, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans.
Still just 33 years old, Hamilton has reportedly signed a contract in Taiwan with the Taipei Fubon Braves (via Eurobasket News, h/t HoopsHype).
"Taipei Fubon Braves (PLeague+) strengthened their roster with addition of 33-year old American 201cm forward Jordan Hamilton (college: Texas) for season 2024-25," Eurobasket News reported. "He played most recently at Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB league. In 7 games he just recently played he recorded 13.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.7 APG and 1.1 SPG last season. The last season he played at Watts (B2 League) in Japanese league."
Hamilton last appeared in an NBA game with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2015-16 season. The 6-foot-7 forward's longest NBA stint came in Denver where he tallied 1,325 total minutes across three seasons.
