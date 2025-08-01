Former Nuggets First-Round Pick Could Join Shocking New Team
The transactional period for the NBA offseason is nearly over. Most of the big names have signed their new deals, save for restricted free agents with no leverage and a few older veterans like Russell Westbrook and Al Horford. Most teams have even filled their two-way contracts by now.
One player who remains unsigned is Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland, the former first-round pick of the Denver Nuggets. He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and made an instant impact in his first season, averaging 10.1 PPG, 2.8 APG, and 2.7 RPG as a rookie.
He was traded midway through his second deal in a four-team deal, sending him to the Los Angeles Clippers, in a trade that landed the Nuggets Thomas Bryant from the Lakers. He fell out of favor with the Clippers, playing in 71 games across three seasons before they traded him in the Terance Mann-Bogdan Bogdanovic swap with the Atlanta Hawks, who waived him soon after.
Hyland signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the end of last season, but they haven't brought him back yet.
Bones Hyland could sign in Serbia
With seemingly no NBA option on the table, Hyland has been forced to reconsider. According to Matteo Andreani of Basketinside.com, Hyland has emerged as an option for Crvena Zvezda, also known as Red Star Belgrade.
Crvena Zvezda just signed former Charlotte Hornet Devonte Graham and wants to add more former NBA talent as they look to continue their run as a dominant organization. They had former NBA players Milos Teodosic and Isaiah Canaan on the roster last season.
Recent Denver Nuggets Draft History
The Nuggets have had a shaky draft history in the last few years, which isn't entirely surprising based on where they've selected. Since 2020, they've walked out of the draft with Zeke Nnaji (22nd overall, 2020), Bones Hyland (26th, 2021), Christian Braun (21st, 2022), Julian Strawther (29th, 2023), Jalen Pickett (32nd, 2023), Hunter Tyson (37th, 2023), and DaRon Holmes II (22nd, 2024).
Nnaji was unplayable for the Nuggets last season despite being given a four-year, $32 million contract ahead of the 2023-24 season that kicked in last year. That contract looks like an albatross, and has become a figure that could be difficult to move.
Hyland is already gone, Tyson and Jalen Pickett have struggled breaking into the rotation, while Julian Strawther is as hot and cold as you can find off the bench, but he had a playoff moment last year, scoring 15 points off the bench in Game 6 against the OKC Thunder to force a Game 7.
Braun was a major hit for the Nuggets, though, as he has developed into a great starter-level player and should be receiving a big contract extension in the near future.
Related Articles
Four-Time NBA All-Star's Rare Insight Into Potential Nikola Jokic Retirement
Nikola Jokic, LeBron James Dominate Headlines With Potential Game Changer