Hall of Fame Center Makes Very Bold Nikola Jokic Statement
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is already one of the greatest players in NBA history. A three-time MVP and one-time Finals MVP, Jokic is amid an incredible run in Denver.
Still adding to his legacy, Jokic looks to have several more seasons of dominant basketball in him. That said, the Nuggets star already ranks near the very top of some exclusive lists.
During a recent interview with Index (translated to English via HoopsHype), Hall of Fame center Vlade Divac claimed Jokic is ready the greatest European basketball player of all-time.
“The numbers say so,” Divac said. “The results confirm it. And the essence of sports is results. Based on that, I think there’s no room for doubt.”
This is a very bold claim from Divac when considering the European talent basketball has seen, but the former Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers star is not wrong about many numbers supporting Jokic’s case.
Still just 29 years old, Jokic will continue to reach even greater heights in the NBA. While some may push back against Divac’s belief that Jokic is already the greatest European player ever, he is certainly in that discussion.
This season will be a big one for Jokic and the Nuggets, as the NBA’s Western Conference has continued to improve since Denver's championship in 2023.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List