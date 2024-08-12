Incredible Video of Nikola Jokic Returning Home After Olympics Goes Viral
Nikola Jokic didn't capture a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but to the people of Serbia, he and Team Serbia are still heroes. When Jokic and his teammates returned home after winning the bronze, they received an incredible hero's welcome.
Footage of Nikola Jokic returning to Serbia was broadcasted by Serbian channel PTC1, and it was a moment that was awe-inspiring. Thousands showed up in the crowd in what looked to be an endless sea of people. Many were holding Serbian flags, lighting flares, and chanting MVP to the Serbian superstar.
While winning gold in the Olympics may be business as usual for Team USA, just placing in the top three is something much greater to other nations like Serbia. Throughout the country's history, they've only received a medal three times in men's basketball: a silver in 1996, a silver in 2016, and a bronze in 2024. However, when Serbia faced off against the United States in 2016, they were blown out 30 points. This time around, Serbia had a 17-point lead against America, with a legitimate chance to win at the very end.
If it wasn't already clear before, winning a bronze medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics was an incredibly special moment for Nikola Jokic. It was a moment where he lifted his fellow countrymen, competed against the world's best, and made his own country proud in the process.
