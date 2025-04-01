Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves
With just seven games left in the regular season, the Denver Nuggets are heading into a huge matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
These two star-studded Western Conference teams are very familiar with each other after the Timberwolves sent the Nuggets home in the second round of last year's playoffs, and now Minnesota is looking to complete the 2024-25 season series sweep on Tuesday.
The Timberwolves have simply had Denver's number recently, but the Nuggets are certainly looking to change that on Tuesday. After missing their last game due to injury, Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray's status is in jeopardy for Tuesday's matchup.
The Nuggets have listed Murray as questionable against the Timberwolves due to right hamstring tightness.
Murray is having another impressive season, cementing himself as one of the best players to never be named an All-Star. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 21.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season with 47.6/39.6/8.7 shooting splits.
While Murray has been great this season, he has struggled against Minnesota's elite defense. In three games against the Timberwolves this season, Murray is averaging just 14.3 points and 5.3 assists with 42.1/30.8/100.0 shooting splits.
If Murray can suit up on Tuesday, the Nuggets would have a much better chance of breaking their losing streak against the Timberwolves. The Nuggets are trying to find a consistent rhythm before the playoffs, and a win over Minnesota on Tuesday would be a huge boost.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves will face off in Denver at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.