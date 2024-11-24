JJ Redick's Blunt Statement After Lakers-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have dominated the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years, and that did not change on Saturday night. Getting back in the win column, Denver picked up a 127-102 victory to improve to 9-6 on the NBA season.
Superstar center Nikola Jokic was dominant again, finishing with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists. Former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook played well against his old team, finishing with 14 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. Every Nuggets starter finished in double-figure scoring.
The Lakers were led in scoring by Austin Reaves who finished with 19 points, as this was an off game for both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick made a blunt statement on his team’s effort in the loss.
“Clearly the spirit to compete just wasn’t there,” Redick said on the third quarter that LA lost 37-15.
Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray spent some time in the locker room during that third frame after taking a hit to the face. This is when Westbrook picked up where he left off in the first half with his playmaking, while also finding his rhythm as a scorer.
Murray eventually returned to the game where he and Westbrook were able to help close out the Lakers together.
This was a solid win for the Nuggets, and a loss the Lakers will want to forget.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player