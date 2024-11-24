Inside The Nuggets

JJ Redick's Blunt Statement After Lakers-Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers were blown out by the Denver Nuggets.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick speaks to media prior to a game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick speaks to media prior to a game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets have dominated the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years, and that did not change on Saturday night. Getting back in the win column, Denver picked up a 127-102 victory to improve to 9-6 on the NBA season.

Superstar center Nikola Jokic was dominant again, finishing with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists. Former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook played well against his old team, finishing with 14 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. Every Nuggets starter finished in double-figure scoring.

The Lakers were led in scoring by Austin Reaves who finished with 19 points, as this was an off game for both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick made a blunt statement on his team’s effort in the loss.

“Clearly the spirit to compete just wasn’t there,” Redick said on the third quarter that LA lost 37-15.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray spent some time in the locker room during that third frame after taking a hit to the face. This is when Westbrook picked up where he left off in the first half with his playmaking, while also finding his rhythm as a scorer.

Murray eventually returned to the game where he and Westbrook were able to help close out the Lakers together.

This was a solid win for the Nuggets, and a loss the Lakers will want to forget.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News