Jonas Valanciunas Reveals First Conversation With Nikola Jokic After Nuggets Signing
The Denver Nuggets' acquisition of 13-year NBA veteran center Jonas Valanciunas surely didn't go as smoothly as both parties would have hoped, but all complications appear to be water under the bridge as Valanciunas was able to share a conversation with his new teammate, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
The Nuggets acquired Valanciunas in a trade with the Sacramento Kings in July, but the center's arrival in Denver was delayed due to the fact that his European agent had already agreed to a backdoor deal with Athens-based Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League. In an effort to avoid souring their relationship with the NBA and the Nuggets organization, Panathinaikos backed off their commitment to Valanciunas and placed all blame on his agent.
After Valanciunas was fully on board with the situation in Denver, he connected with the franchise player Jokic, although the details of that conversation were kept close to the chest by the veteran center.
"Yeah, we spoke," Valanciunas told BasketNews. "Everything went well."
Jonas Valanciunas nearly joined another team
Valanciunas received some ire from Nuggets fans and even a group of local radio hosts in Denver, who then had to defend themselves from legions of Greek fans online who took offense to their comments about the league and Panathinaikos as a club. After arriving in Denver, he attempted to clear the air with his new fanbase.
"I want to clear the air about my playing situation next season now that Denver has made their decision to keep me," Valanciunas said. "The idea of playing for Panathinaikos, closer to home, was very exciting to me, but that will have to wait. I am fully committed to honoring my contract with the Nuggets this season and will give it my all to compete for a championship."
Valanciunas has been a regular starter since entering the league in 2012, with Denver set to be the sixth NBA franchise that he has played for. The 33-year-old was drafted fifth overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2011, although he spent an extra season in Europe before signing with the Raptors nearly 13 months after he was drafted.
Voted as a member of the 2013 NBA All-Rookie second team, Valanciunas had a prolific youth career in Lithuania that saw him twice named as the FIBA Young Player of the Year in 2012 in addition to being named a EuroCup Rising Star and the MVP of the LKL, which is the top tier of professional basketball in Lithuania.