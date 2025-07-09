Latest Report on Jonas Valanciunas' Future With Nuggets After Kings Trade
It's become clear that neither the Denver Nuggets nor Greek club Panathinaikos knew what they were getting into when they both pursued center Jonas Valanciunas in recent weeks. However, the latest reporting suggests that a resolution to the saga surrounding the rights to the 13-year NBA veteran is likely near.
According to Altitude 92.5's Vic Lombardi, the Nuggets expect that Jonas Valanciunas will be in Denver next season if the two parties can agree on a second-year guarantee. Lombardi indicated that Valanciunas is tired of moving around after spending the last five seasons with five different teams and that the decision is as much a family one as it is a business one.
Lombardi also suggested that Valanciunas desired an increased role, regardless of league, but that his professionalism would ultimately lead him to honor his contract with Denver.
"He sent his family back to Lithuania because he's tired of moving around," Lombardi said. "He's tired of the vagabond lifestyle. The money that he's due to make in Denver and the money that he's due to make with (Panathanaikos) is about the same when it's all said and done, per year. It's not a financial boon for him to stay, and he wants to be in a bigger role. Those are the reasons why Greece is enticing to him.
"The Nuggets are under the impression that, give him some time, let him stew, let him talk to the necessary players and time will heal. The Denver Nuggets are under the impression that he is going to play for them and they aren't backing down on that, unless things went really off-beat."
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Nuggets have not committed to guaranteeing the second year of Valanciunas' deal at this point, but that the team expects the deal for the Lithuanian center to be made official later this week.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic's Feelings on Nuggets' Offseason Revealed
New Nuggets Player Expected to Leave Team in '10 Days'
Latest Report on Nuggets' Plans for Jonas Valančiūnas After Trade