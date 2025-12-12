David Adelman Says Nuggets Are Blessed to Have Jonas Valanciunas

In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' early season success, a large chunk of the credit has fallen on the shoulders of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for being the leaders of this league-best offense, helping this group find their way to the second-best team in the West behind the juggernaut that is the OKC Thunder.

But one name that's gone a bit underrated in the midst of the Nuggets' success from the first two months or so is veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas, who's emerged as a key piece of Denver's second unit as a backup center behind Jokic, and a quality and experienced fill-in when given the opportunity.

In 24 games this year, Valanciunas is averaging 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on an efficient 58.9% from the field, playing in just under 13 minutes a night.

It's a start to his tenure that's captured some notable attention from Nuggets head coach David Adelman, who doesn’t love what Valanciunas brings on the floor, but what he's bringing as a voice in the locker room as well.

"Yeah, Jonas is– he's one of the funniest dudes I've ever been around," Adelman said after Denver's win vs. the Sacramento Kings. "He's just the best dude, and his attitude about his role in this team, has never wavered. There's been nights where he doesn't play a ton of minutes, and he's the first guy in the huddle trying to pump people up to win the game; on the bus, in the food room, locker room, the guys just enjoy to see every day."

"So, yeah, we got really lucky getting a backup center to go 7-7 [vs. the Kings], and we also got really lucky to have find another leader in our locker room; a guy that understands what this all is, and the marathon that this is, so, yeah, we're blessed to have him."

Jonas Valanciunas Puts Together Big Night vs. Kings

Dec 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shakes hands with guard Bruce Brown (11) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Valanciunas had an especially strong night over the Kings, as he played 19 minutes to shoot a perfect 7-7 from the field for 15 points, combining with six rebounds and two assists for a 30-point blowout victory on the road.

While not the most flashy pickup around the league this offseason, Valanciunas has made his presence felt in Denver in a big way within a short amount of time; and for the stint that he'll be in the Mile High, he will be a luxury to have in the building as a veteran helping hand, and someone to help fill a few minutes at the five-spot while Jokic gets a few minutes’ rest.

