Kevin Durant Makes Russell Westbrook Statement After Nuggets-Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook were one of the NBA’s most electric duos during their time as teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. While they never won a championship, Durant and Westbrook went to the NBA Finals in 2012 and were a game away from going back in 2016.
Facing off as opponents in Wednesday night’s NBA Christmas battle between the Nuggets and Suns, both Westbrook and Durant turned in solid performances. Scoring 17 points off the bench, Westbrook was the only Nuggets player with a positive plus/minus. As for Durant, he scored 27 points while dishing out six assists in the wining effort.
This NBA Christmas game came after a classic showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. This was another epic duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry, but when asked about the greatness of himself and those two stars, Durant made sure to mention his former teammate after the game.
Saying it’s not just he, James, and Curry starring on Christmas, Durant said, "It's not just us three. You see Jokic tonight. You see a Hall of Famer, an icon in Russell out here tonight... It was an amazing day for basketball, I'm grateful I was able to play."
Durant and Westbrook have had some great battles since their time as teammates, and there will always be a mutual respect between the two NBA legends.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player