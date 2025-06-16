Kevin Durant Shares Rare Heartfelt Message on NBA Legend
The Phoenix Suns and superstar forward Kevin Durant are reportedly working together to find a trade partner this offseason, and the 15-time All-Star could soon be on his way to his fifth franchise.
Durant commonly gets knocked for how he continued to jump ship and give up on his teams, especially without winning with them. Durant has made four NBA Finals appearances throughout his 17-year career, but only one of those came without Steph Curry and the Warriors.
When Durant left Golden State, he joined a star-studded Brooklyn Nets team to play with Kyrie Irving, but even that talented duo could not get the job done.
Durant recently got into a debate on X (formerly Twitter) with user @DimeDropperPod about how he and the Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics in the 2022 playoffs, and how getting at least one game would have made him look much better.
However, this conversation turned into one about NBA legends, such as Allen Iverson, who rarely saw team success but is still recognized as an incredible player.
"Just saying. To me, Iverson is a basketball god, so him winning and losing doesn’t matter, he stamped himself as somebody who loved and cared about being great and pushing the game forward. I know this will be frowned upon but as a fan, that’s enough for me," Durant said.
Iverson, who spent his best years with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, is undoubtedly an all-time great and has 11 All-Star appearances and an MVP to show for it. However, Iverson was never able to win a championship, and he commonly gets knocked for his team's misfortunes. Still, in Durant's eyes, Iverson's legacy is much more than wins and losses.