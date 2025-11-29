Nuggets List Nikola Jokic Among Three Starters on Injury Report vs. Suns

The Denver Nuggets suffered a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night to end their NBA Cup run and move to 13-5 on the season. Now, they are heading into the second night of a back-to-back, traveling to Arizona on Saturday to face the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets are certainly looking to avoid their first losing streak of the season, but will potentially be shorthanded in doing so.

The Nuggets have listed superstar center Nikola Jokic as questionable for Saturday's game in Phoenix due to a left wrist sprain.

Nuggets' full injury report

Nov 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On top of adding Jokic to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game, the Nuggets have ruled out Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), and Julian Strawther (lower back injury management). Denver has also listed Bruce Brown (right knee sprain) as questionable.

Of course, all eyes will be on Jokic's status leading up to Saturday night's game, as the Nuggets are a completely different team without him on the floor. If Jokic has to miss, the Nuggets would be playing without three starters, and it is hard for any team to win a game while being that shorthanded, especially with a three-time MVP sidelined.

Denver adding Bruce Brown to their injury report is also noteworthy, as playing without the backup guard would certainly test the Nuggets' depth against the Suns.

Jokic's dominance this season

“There has not been a more dominant, complete player that I’ve played against.”



-LeBron James on Nikola Jokić

pic.twitter.com/LTzqcFhKXP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 28, 2025

Through 18 games this season, Jokic has averaged 29.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, while efficiently shooting 62.8% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range.

If he continues this dominance, it will be hard for anyone to overtake Jokic in this season's NBA MVP race, as he could be tracking to win the fourth esteemed award of his career.

The Nuggets have yet to play without Jokic this season, as the Serbian superstar has suited up each game despite this lingering wrist issue. Of course, they would hate for it to sideline him on Saturday night, but it is not the end of the world if they go one game without him to prioritize his health. Luckily, the Nuggets have Jonas Valanciunas to back him up if needed.

The Nuggets and Suns are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Phoenix on Saturday.

In Friday's game between the Nuggets and Spurs, Jokic finished with 21 points, ten assists, and nine rebounds, but the superstar center attempted just ten shots. Maybe Jokic would have tried to do more if he wanted to prove something with Wembanyama matched up against him, but the alien-less Spurs ultimately took down Serbian superstar and the Nuggets in Denver.

