Key Player Ruled OUT During Nuggets vs Raptors Game
The Denver Nuggets were already shorthanded going against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. The Nuggets were already down one Jamal Murray, who is progressing from his concussion protocol and was seen practicing on the court earlier today.
While it was great to see Murray making progress, the Nuggets were unfortunately hit with the loss of another key player during tonight's matchup. It was revealed that Aaron Gordon will not be returning to tonight's action against the Raptors.
Via @Nuggets: "Aaron Gordon will not return to tonight's game against the Raptors."
Aaron Gordon was listed on the injury report earlier today with right calf inflammation and it appears the same calf is currently still aggravated. Gordon has been averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists a game on 48/33/69 shooting splits in the six games he has played this season.
Gordon had only totaled four minutes of playing time tonight and scored three points before heading off the court. Initial reports were questionable for his return however the Denver staff has now confirmed he will not be returning.
The Nuggets will need to rely on their bench and their MVP Nikola Jokic a little more heavily with the loss of both Gordon and Murray. These are the moments where Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Russell Westbrook need to step up.
