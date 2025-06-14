Knicks Legend's One-Word Reaction to Russell Westbrook Contract News
The Denver Nuggets were able to take the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games during their Western Conference Semifinals matchup, but that's all they can say since they were handed a loss in a decisive Game 7. After firing head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth at the end of the season, personnel might not be the only change coming to Denver.
Standout reserve and former MVP guard Russell Westbrook opted to decline his $3.47 million player option with the Nuggets for the 2025-26 season, a decision that could mean the triple-double king is looking for a bigger payday going forward. Well, that was surely the opinion of New York Knicks legend Stephon Marbury, taking to social media to say so.
Replying to the ESPN post regarding Westbrook declining his player option, the Knicks legend reshared that post to his Instagram story, saying, "he's worth 25 million a year plus more..."
The nine-time NBA All-Star has earned just over $345 million in career earnings, and the odds of him landing a contract where he'd be paid $25 million annually are extremely rare. While he's likely to go down in the NBA Hall of Fame, it's hard to see him making more than the mid-level exception..
Looking at Marbury, he left the NBA after the 2008-09 season, where he went on to have a solid career overseas, making big money in respect to the league. There's no telling why Marbury might've been sparked to make that comment, but perhaps how his NBA career ended could be a reason why.
Related Articles
Does a Russell Westbrook Return to the OKC Thunder Make Sense?
What Does Russell Westbrook's Contract Decision Mean?