Knicks Legend's One-Word Reaction to Russell Westbrook Contract News

New York Knicks legend Stephon Marbury reacts to Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook's contract news

Liam Willerup

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts following his defensive turnover in overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets were able to take the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games during their Western Conference Semifinals matchup, but that's all they can say since they were handed a loss in a decisive Game 7. After firing head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth at the end of the season, personnel might not be the only change coming to Denver.

Standout reserve and former MVP guard Russell Westbrook opted to decline his $3.47 million player option with the Nuggets for the 2025-26 season, a decision that could mean the triple-double king is looking for a bigger payday going forward. Well, that was surely the opinion of New York Knicks legend Stephon Marbury, taking to social media to say so.

Replying to the ESPN post regarding Westbrook declining his player option, the Knicks legend reshared that post to his Instagram story, saying, "he's worth 25 million a year plus more..."

The nine-time NBA All-Star has earned just over $345 million in career earnings, and the odds of him landing a contract where he'd be paid $25 million annually are extremely rare. While he's likely to go down in the NBA Hall of Fame, it's hard to see him making more than the mid-level exception..

Jan 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA guard Stephon Marbury prepares to watch the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Looking at Marbury, he left the NBA after the 2008-09 season, where he went on to have a solid career overseas, making big money in respect to the league. There's no telling why Marbury might've been sparked to make that comment, but perhaps how his NBA career ended could be a reason why.

Liam Willerup
