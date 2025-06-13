Does a Russell Westbrook Return to the OKC Thunder Make Sense?
Russell Westbrook is easily one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. Fans across the league gravitated toward him after Kevin Durant departed from Oklahoma City, as Westbrook went on to become the triple-double king in the NBA. However, since he left the Thunder, it seems as though the opinion of him has changed in the public eye.
Regardless, Westbrook had a bounce-back season with the Denver Nuggets this year, averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 assists across 75 contests. While a reunion in Denver could still very well happen, he recently declined his $3.47 million player option to make him a free agent. Therefore, it raises the question of whether a return to Oklahoma City could make sense for both sides.
Looking at the Thunder's roster going into next season, they are set to return 15 players next year who will all be under contract. Looking at the depth chart, especially at the point guard position, the Thunder typically alternates that role between Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, and Cason Wallace. Having such a strong starter in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it hasn't been a problem for them.
Therefore, looking at Westbrook's fit on the Thunder, it would best make sense in a pure point guard role off the bench or playing in lineups where Oklahoma City opts to play just one of their bigs and go smaller. However, that backup point guard role looks as though it will be filled next season by a player already on the roster, with 2024 12th overall pick Nikola Topic set to return from injury.
There's no telling just how good Topic will be, though, meaning signing Westbrook to a one-year deal with the Thunder could give them insurance in case Topic isn't ready to contribute to a contender. However, the Thunder did select him over other guards in his class, like Bub Carrington and Jared McCain, so they had to have been confident in his fit with the team.
In terms of a final verdict, a return to the Thunder could make sense for Westbrook, but his role would be much less than the one he played for the Nuggets this season. He's a franchise legend who has over 130 games of playoff experience under his belt. But in terms of best fit, going to a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves or Dallas Mavericks makes more sense.
Related Articles
What Does Russell Westbrook's Contract Decision Mean?
Russell Westbrook Sends Heartfelt Message After Big Surgery
Derrick Rose Makes Eye-Opening Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Statement