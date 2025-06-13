What Does Russell Westbrook's Contract Decision Mean?
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook stunned the NBA world on Friday afternoon when he unexpectedly declined his $3.4 million contract with the team.
The news was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, revealing that Westbrook would be entering free agency.
Via @ESPN: "Breaking: Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has declined his $3.4M player option for next season and will become a free agent on June 30, a source told @ShamsCharania."
The big question now remains: Why would Russell Westbrook opt out of his deal? His decision could mean a few scenarios.
One, another team could have been impressed with his performance with the Nuggets this season and is willing to offer him more money to join them next season.
Two, the Denver Nuggets may be willing to reward him for his performance this season by giving him a bigger deal or locking him up for longer. However, given the financial constraints of the Denver Nuggets, it's hard to see them offer even more money. It's clear that the Nuggets have to make improvements on their roster, but they need more depth overall.
It's too early to say that Russell Westbrook will no longer be a member of the Denver Nuggets, but fans should expect either of those two scenarios moving forward. It's worth noting that it seemed like Westbrook enjoyed his time with the team this season, outside of the leaked report in the playoffs.
