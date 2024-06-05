Inside The Nuggets

Lakers, Celtics, and Nuggets Reportedly Interested in Intriguing Player

The Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics have eyes on this player

Joey Linn

Feb 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone directs his players during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
After a disappointing second round exit, the Denver Nuggets are searching for ways to improve their team this summer. This includes drafting well, as Denver owns the 28th and 56th overall picks in this year's NBA Draft.

Speaking recently with Cole Forsman of Gonzaga Nation, draft prospect Anton Watson revealed he has pre-draft workouts with several teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics.

"When I go to these workouts I’m more confident than last year. I feel good going into these workouts,” Watson told Gonzaga Nation when asked about his pre-draft workouts. “Even with this ankle injury, I just got to stay positive and everything moves super fast.”

In his five years at Gonzaga, Watson averaged 9.6 PPG and 5.2 RPG, but improved those overall averages in his final season, averaging 14.5 PPG and 7.1 RPG.

On the feedback he has received from NBA teams, Watson told Gonzaga Nation, "They kind of said, to find my place in the league or my calling card is gonna be like one of those guys that does a little bit of everything. They've seen that I’ve improved from the 3-point line, but they want me to take more of them. Proving that in these workouts is huge and having the highest motor out on the court. I gotta be that guy every time, so that's just something that they kind of told me.”

