Taco Bell Floods Nuggets' Arena With T-Shirts for Nikola Jokic

Heading into the Denver Nuggets' upcoming home matchup vs. the Houston Rockets for the two's second regular season meeting of the week–– it wouldn't be without a major statement coming from none other than Taco Bell before the action tipped off.

Ahead of Nuggets-Rockets, Taco Bell continued to keep their foot on the gas for a recent viral promotion of not just bringing back their fan-favorite "Quesarito" to the menu, but also trying to win over the good graces of Nikola Jokic–– whose selection in the 2014 NBA Draft was infamously overshadowed by an ad for said burrito, leaving Jokic to claim he's never tried it since that moment.

But Taco Bell is clearly pushing hard to win Jokic over, as before the weekend's tip-off in Ball Arena, thousands of t-shirts with the words, "Give the Quesarito a chance" would sit across each and every seat in the venue, making it pretty tough for the big man to ignore the statement.

Oh @tacobell is COMMITTED committed. Every seat at Ball Arena today has a shirt that says “Give the Quesarito a chance” pic.twitter.com/AhU4wgBG4Z — Katy Winge (@katywinge) December 20, 2025

Taco Bell Continues Viral Ad Campaign for Nikola Jokic

The shirts trying to push Jokic in the right direction isn't the only strategy Taco Bell has tried since announcing the return of the Quesarito, either. They've been persistent.

There's been billboards displayed on the side of highways, viral videos with a direct message to Jokic apologizing for stealing the show for his selection on draft night, and even giving Jokic the chance to try a Quesarito walking into the tunnel pre-game, only to be shot down on that try as well.

Clearly, Taco Bell isn't going down without a fight, and now might be making its loudest statement yet by flooding the arena with thousands of Quesaritos that's bound to surround Jokic with some burrito propaganda from tip-off to the final buzzer sounding.

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts before the game against the Orlando Magic at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Perhaps this can be what pushes Jokic over the edge in order to make amends and finally make that jump to try said sacred menu item. But at least if it doesn't, fans in attendance are able to walk away with a coupon for a free Quesarito and the t-shirt after the game, which is bound to taste even sweeter if Denver walks away with another win over a tough Rockets squad.

