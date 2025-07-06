New Nuggets Player Expected to Leave Team in '10 Days'

The Nuggets are “optimistic” that Jonas Valanciunas will be in Denver this season, per @TheSteinLine



Behind the scenes, the Nuggets are signaling to Valanciunas that they do not intend to let him out of his NBA contract.



📝 Stein’s latest: https://t.co/1fXzWaUxRa pic.twitter.com/pGdpqfnMOD