Latest Update on New Nuggets Player Leaving Team
The Denver Nuggets took the NBA Champions, Oklahoma City Thunder, to seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals, but weren't able to get the job done as the franchise won its first title since making the move from Seattle. With Nikola Jokic making his desires known for the team to add more depth, the Nuggets delivered this offseason.
Denver made two important free agency signings, adding bench depth in Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. In addition, they also made two trades, acquiring Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets and Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings. While Denver thought they had their backup in Valanciunas, the latest report reveals where he stands with his NBA exit.
According to EuroHoops, "NBA center Jonas Valanciunas arrived in Athens, Greece Friday (4/7) night to complete a multiyear deal with EuroLeague powerhouse Panathinaikos." The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, as the trade between the Kings and Nuggets has yet to be finalized.
While it's a major loss for the Nuggets, who thought they had their backup center for next season, they will be rewarded with having their full MLE at $14.1 million. With that much at their disposal, they can target someone like Al Horford, giving him a higher salary than other teams trying to land him.
If this is the end of Valanciunas' NBA career, he finishes with 13 seasons played and career averages of 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. While the only award he took home was an All-Rookie Second Team honor in 2013, he was a quality center throughout his career.
Related Articles
Ex-Lakers Player Breaks Silence on Joining Nuggets Coaching Staff
New Report Reveals Nuggets, Knicks Interest In Recent Lakers Signing
New Report On Recent Nuggets Acquisition Eyeing Massive Career Move