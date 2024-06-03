Luka Doncic Could Break Nikola Jokic's Historic Record in NBA Finals
In last year's postseason, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead an entire playoff run in total points, rebounds, and assists. In was incredible record that Jokic set, as it helped show just how dominant he was throughout that entire run.
As the Dallas Mavericks enter the NBA Finals, their superstar Luka Doncic has a chance to not only join Jokic on this historic list, but break his record by leading in additional categories. Currently leading the playoffs in total points, rebounds, assists, and threes, Doncic is on the verge of doing something that not even Jokic did last year.
While statistical totals are always heavily impacted by games played, as Doncic has played the most games and minutes this postseason, it would still be incredible to achieve something like this that has never been done before.
As the NBA Finals begin, Doncic has a sizable lead on the aforementioned statistical totals, which makes it very unlikely that anyone will catch him. While this achievement would be incredible for Doncic, he wants to do so while bringing home a championship - just like Jokic and the Nuggets did last season.
It will not be an easy series for Dallas against this Celtics team, but this group has overcome a lot this postseason just to make it this far.
