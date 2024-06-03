Inside The Nuggets

Luka Doncic Could Break Nikola Jokic's Historic Record in NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is on the verge of history

Joey Linn

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In last year's postseason, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead an entire playoff run in total points, rebounds, and assists. In was incredible record that Jokic set, as it helped show just how dominant he was throughout that entire run.

As the Dallas Mavericks enter the NBA Finals, their superstar Luka Doncic has a chance to not only join Jokic on this historic list, but break his record by leading in additional categories. Currently leading the playoffs in total points, rebounds, assists, and threes, Doncic is on the verge of doing something that not even Jokic did last year.

While statistical totals are always heavily impacted by games played, as Doncic has played the most games and minutes this postseason, it would still be incredible to achieve something like this that has never been done before.

As the NBA Finals begin, Doncic has a sizable lead on the aforementioned statistical totals, which makes it very unlikely that anyone will catch him. While this achievement would be incredible for Doncic, he wants to do so while bringing home a championship - just like Jokic and the Nuggets did last season.

It will not be an easy series for Dallas against this Celtics team, but this group has overcome a lot this postseason just to make it this far.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.